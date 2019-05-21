1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Restoration Is A Work Of Art

Petty's Garage has been painstakingly restoring this Fastback Mustang

The Ford Mustang is an American automotive icon known the world over. Not only did it put an aspirational car within reach of the everyman, but it also became a tv star, and featured in plenty of movies. Ford’s pony car is the four-wheeled embodiment of the American dream. No wonder they are cherished as a classic.

Petty’s Garage is well-known for its work on modern Mustangs, enhancing their performance and producing limited edition special models. However, the workshop also serves to totally restore classics to their former glory. A distinctive 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback is the latest Petty’s Garage project.

The Mustang rolled into the garage as a sapphire blue car that, to the casual observer, looked to be in respectable condition. However, the removal of some panels revealed some corrosion otherwise unseen. The Petty’s Garage team painstakingly stripped the ‘stang down to its shell to fully assess the work ahead of them, something that revealed a pretty solid structure for the restoration to move forward with.

The car was sandblasted, any rust removed, smoothed, protective layer applied, and primed for its new coat of paint. A deep shade of candy red was chosen to replace the original blue hue, something that gives this Fastback real presence. It has been assembled as a rolling chassis, and really looks the business parked in the workshop.

The Ford Mustang was launched in 1964 with car number one being a convertible. A fastback model soon joined the range and became an instant style icon, and the ‘must have’ model of the 1960s. It didn’t take long for the Mustang to appear on the big screen with its starring role in 1968’s cult movie Bullitt being a highlight.

While there was no shortage of Ford Mustangs built during the 1960s, finding a ground-up restored model can be tricky — and costly. RM Sotheby’s sold a restored example last year at its Auburn Fall event for over $56,000. Once returned to showroom condition, owners tend to keep hold of their beloved pony for a long time.

We can’t wait to see the Petty’s Garage Mustang restoration finally hit the open road.

Source: Petty's Garage










