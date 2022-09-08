1967 GTX From The Dave Ferro Collection Featured At Carlisle Auction's Fall Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This incredible muscle car is one of America’s most memorable models.

The Plymouth GTX is one of the most iconic cars to ever come out of the Mopar assembly plant in the late 1960s. You could argue this was due to its incredible performance, good looks, or well-built engine. Either way, these are simply amazing cars with many attributes we can't list off entirely, though they are all very good. This particular car is a great example of what made the GTX such a great vehicle in the first place with some special features you won't find on just any Plymouth. So what makes this vehicle so special compared to some other stunning Mopar muscle cars?

The first thing that might tip you off that this isn't an ordinary old-school cruiser is the massive engine pouring out of the hood like hard liquor. Along with its wild looks, this V8 should be capable of some pretty insane performance numbers. That's because it's got 440 cubic inches of displacement flowing through the block which would have been good for around 375 horsepower back in the day. That is if the vehicle were stock, and it certainly is not original in any sense of the word, but don't worry that's a good thing.

Nowadays, the car is making somewhere over 510 horsepower, a staggering number for any vehicle but especially this one since it's basically a race car with style. In fact, everything about this vehicle screams with its Turquoise/blue exterior calling the names of practically any enthusiast with working eyes. Altogether, this is an amazing custom classic car build with thousands of hours of hard-work and dedication put into the build and maintenance. Now you have the chance to get behind the wheel as the car is up for auction and is likely to hit the road again soon.

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction takes place September 29-30 at the Carlisle Expo Center (100 K. St.) in Carlisle, PA. These lots, plus hundreds more like them will cross the block each day. In addition, Carlisle Auctions hosts two great collections and a themed hour. On Thursday, September 29 at 3 p.m., Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller will see nearly 20 classic and collector cars from his personal collection cross the block, while Dave Ferro, friend of Carlisle Events, will move nearly a dozen lots on Friday, September 30 at 4 p.m. Finally, the popular all-truck hour returns on the 29th at approximately 4 p.m. The auction is just a part of a bigger, five-day event known as Fall Carlisle. Fall Carlisle runs September 28-October 2 at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (1000 Bryn Mawr Rd.) and is an automotive flea market/swap meet event that also includes a car corral. Spectator admission is just $12 and allows for reciprocating admission to the auction too. Being involved with both events is easy and for the auction, there are three great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, and online. Call 717-960-6400 today to learn more or visit CarlisleAuctions.com for details on registering to bid or consigning to sell!



