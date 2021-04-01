Win This Stunning 1967 Pontiac GTO

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Imagine this classic in your garage.

One of the greatest classic American muscle cars, this 1967 Pontiac GTO has been fully restored and can be yours through Dream Giveaway. Entering this contest for a chance to make all your friends, neighbors, and family members jealous when you pull up behind the wheel of this beautiful 1967 Pontiac GTO is easy. All you need to do is donate to a charitable cause, plus as a Motorious reader you can enter promo code MOTORIOUS12 to double your entries in the drawing, increasing your chance of winning whenever you donate any amount over $25.

Even better, the grand prize winner doesn’t just get an average 1967 Pontiac GTO. With an extensive restoration to what might be better than showroom condition, the car has received top marks for standards from both the Pontiac-Oakland Club International and GTO Association of America. This thoroughly-documented GTO retains its original 400 cubic-inch High-Output V8, 4-speed manual transmission, 3.55 rear end, and the factory dual exhaust that will make this classic muscle car absolutely sing.

photo credit: Dream Giveaway

Inside and out, this 1967 Pontiac GTO is flawless. The exterior shines with Tyrol Blue paint to beautiful chrome trim. Ever the red line tires with body-color-matched steel wheels make for a clean, impressive presentation. The interior is just as pristine with black vinyl, plus this car has the rare factory-delete radio, adding to its collectability.

Not only does the grand prize winner get this restored GTO, they will also drive off with $13,500 in cash to the taxes, so they pay nothing out of pocket. Proceeds from this giveaway benefit veterans' and children's charities, meaning you can feel good about where your money is going. Donate for your chance to win this GTO, and be sure to enter the promo MOTORIOUS12 to double your entries.

