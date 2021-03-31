1967 Pontiac GTO: Swapping Induction For Displacement

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

1966 might have been the best year for the GTO in terms of sales and production numbers, but 1967 model years had a clear advantage under the hood.

General Motors has a long track-record of banning performance options among certain models, especially when it thinks the move will benefit its precious Corvette. Most of the time these bans limited the power output of some of its best selling cars and sometimes it was about safety and made the brand better. But these restrictions almost always had unintended consequences that happened as a clear result of the people in charge of actually building the cars trying to work around arbitrary rules set by those in charge of managing profits. For the 1967 model year, GM reserved the super famous multi-carb induction system for Chevrolet’s star model. This resulted in Pontiac stuffing the largest engine allowed, a 400-cid engine, under the hood of the legendary GTO.

This example being offered at Awesome Joe Auctions represents what some enthusiasts may consider one of the best years for the GTO. Finished in a stunning "Regimental Red" paint, this true head-turner shows very well. However, thanks to the 400-cid V8 engine under the hood along with power-disc brakes and power steering, it is also a good driver’s car.

While this car doesn’t seem to be a completely original car, all of the modifications do seem to have been tastefully done in a way that doesn’t take away from Pontiac's original design.

This theme is continued inside with a black vinyl upholstered interior, where a mostly original muscle car feel is still very much prevalent. Whether you are looking to add to a collection, looking for a car to take to shows, or just searching for a muscle car to use as a daily driver, this 1967 Pontiac GTO is an awesome choice.

