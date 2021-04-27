1967 Shelby GT350 Looks Awesome In Rapid Red

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a good-looking pony!

When you think of a 1967 Shelby GT350, likely you automatically picture one in Wimbledon White with Blue LeMans stripes. It’s only natural since the first round of GT350s featured this combination back in 1965, making it the definitive look for the upgraded pony car. And while in 1967 Shelby offered a range of colors, Rapid Red most certainly wasn’t one of them. As you can clearly see, the classic looks amazing bathed in the hue, especially when paired with Raven Black LeMans stripes.

Check out the legendary 1965 Shelby GT350 here.

For purists, this combination is pure heresy. After all, who would change the look of such a timeless classic, diverging from the factory colors in some strange perversion? Such a thing is preposterous and shouldn’t even be considered, let alone praised. Rapid Red is used on the 2020 Mustang and that’s where it should be kept. Well, they’re right, but there’s a catch with this example.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

The car in the video isn’t an original ’67 Shelby GT350. It’s a Revology reproduction, but before anyone who doesn’t know about the company automatically looks down on their work, just know Revology has a starting price on these cars of $219,875. Sound a little too steep? They’re definitely status machines and aren’t meant to be accessible to the average person, just like a Ferrari, so that’s actually part of the point. That’s not a defense or dismissal of this car, just an explanation that while it’s not an original, it’s also not some cheap knock-off.

But back to the original point of this article: this GT350 looks absolutely amazing with this color combination. It’s really too bad Rapid Red wasn’t in use for the 1967 model year since it looks like it absolutely belongs.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Since this is a reproduction, the GT350 has a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which is naturally aspirated and paired with a T-56XL manual transmission. That means a nice 460-horsepower for cruising around town.

Revology dressed the interior up with black Porsche Nappa leather. The brushed aluminum trim is laser cut, because it’s the details which make such a fine automobile so valuable. Check out the video to learn more and hear this pony roar.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Holy Smokes: First Color Photos of Mars' Surface from a Helicopter Are Amazing

    The Ingenuity helicopter captured color photos of the Martian surface on its second flight.

  • Gigi Hadid Will Almost Make You Miss the 2000s in a Comfy Sweatsuit, Trucker Hat & Classic Ugg Boots

    The model broke out every celeb's off-duty shoes.

  • I'm Not a Sneakerhead, But These Chanel Sneakers Just Convinced Me Otherwise

    Dreaming about these more than a handbag.

  • A Chrysler LeBaron Town & Country with 12,000 miles is up for auction

    A hundred years ago, the LeBaron name was among America's top luxury nameplates, so when we heard that auction house R.M. Sotheby's was auctioning one off, we immediately thought of one of the coachbuilt Imperial-branded classics that competed with the highest-order Gatsby-era Cadillacs and Lincolns. It's a 1985 Chrysler LeBaron Town and Country convertible, the one most of us know from when "Back to the Future" was still in theaters, complete with faux wood paneling. While the LeBaron name may have fallen from grace by then, becoming the entry-level Chrysler offering, the T&C droptop was the most glamorous of the midsize K-cars.

  • 1970 Buick GS Convertible: A Tribute To One Of The Fastest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s

    Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970’s was the car to beat.

  • Rimac's next electric hypercar is going to be blindingly quick

    From a rather inauspicious start in 2011, Rimac Automobili quickly made a name for itself with its first production car, the Concept One. As impressive as that debut effort may have been, Rimac's next electric hypercar is set to blow those benchmarks out of the water. Company founder Mate Rimac posted a video on YouTube showing off a preproduction version of the Concept Two (also known as the C_Two).

  • Adele Was Spotted For the First Time in Months at Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars Afterparty

    The singer seemed to be having the time of her life.

  • Baker Mayfield on UFO: It’s real; I saw it; I believe

    Baker Mayfield is a believer. He was driving home from dinner with his wife, Emily, in Austin on March 4 when he tweeted about seeing a UFO. The Browns quarterback doubled down Monday when asked about it, saying he has no doubt he saw a UFO. “I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch,’’ Mayfield [more]

  • What did BTS' livestream reveal? Sizzling, melting butter and a possible summer hit

    Fans say BTS' upcoming single, "Butter," will be the song of the summer. It'll be the K-pop group's second track recorded in English rather than Korean.

  • Donald Trump issues bizarre statement ranting about the Oscars

    ‘Sir, this is a Wendy’s’

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • ‘Never argue with a fool’: Bakari Sellers hits back at Laura Ingraham over claim he changed his accent while talking about Andrew Brown Jr

    Fox News host criticised attorney during show on Monday

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘