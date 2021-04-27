1967 Shelby GT350 Looks Awesome In Rapid Red

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a good-looking pony!

When you think of a 1967 Shelby GT350, likely you automatically picture one in Wimbledon White with Blue LeMans stripes. It’s only natural since the first round of GT350s featured this combination back in 1965, making it the definitive look for the upgraded pony car. And while in 1967 Shelby offered a range of colors, Rapid Red most certainly wasn’t one of them. As you can clearly see, the classic looks amazing bathed in the hue, especially when paired with Raven Black LeMans stripes.

For purists, this combination is pure heresy. After all, who would change the look of such a timeless classic, diverging from the factory colors in some strange perversion? Such a thing is preposterous and shouldn’t even be considered, let alone praised. Rapid Red is used on the 2020 Mustang and that’s where it should be kept. Well, they’re right, but there’s a catch with this example.

image credit: YouTube

The car in the video isn’t an original ’67 Shelby GT350. It’s a Revology reproduction, but before anyone who doesn’t know about the company automatically looks down on their work, just know Revology has a starting price on these cars of $219,875. Sound a little too steep? They’re definitely status machines and aren’t meant to be accessible to the average person, just like a Ferrari, so that’s actually part of the point. That’s not a defense or dismissal of this car, just an explanation that while it’s not an original, it’s also not some cheap knock-off.

But back to the original point of this article: this GT350 looks absolutely amazing with this color combination. It’s really too bad Rapid Red wasn’t in use for the 1967 model year since it looks like it absolutely belongs.

image credit: YouTube

Since this is a reproduction, the GT350 has a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which is naturally aspirated and paired with a T-56XL manual transmission. That means a nice 460-horsepower for cruising around town.

Revology dressed the interior up with black Porsche Nappa leather. The brushed aluminum trim is laser cut, because it’s the details which make such a fine automobile so valuable. Check out the video to learn more and hear this pony roar.

