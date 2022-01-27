1967 Shelby GT500 Sits In Garage For Decades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven Symes
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carroll Shelby
    American automotive designer, racing driver, and entrepreneur (1923-2012)

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And it’s finally seen the light of day once more…

For almost 40 long years, a beautiful 1967 Shelby GT500 sat undisturbed in a garage until the Shelby Research Group recently pulled it out. The classic American muscle car hadn’t seen the light of day for decades, however once it was outside it looked far better than feared.

Watch a Mustang take out a crowd in Florida here.

There’s a story behind this Shelby and why it’s sat. The owner, Reggie, said it belonged to his brother-in-law since the late 70s or early 80s. That brother-in-law passed away recently, but for almost four decades the car he loved sat in Reggie’s garage with clutter covering it up. Unfortunately, without the title in hand the family is having a difficult time transferring ownership legally to the son.

Complicating things further, Reggie had a certified automotive appraiser come to the house, but there were problems. The appraiser couldn’t certify that the car was a genuine Shelby, only that it came from a Ford factory. Also, the door tag doesn’t match the car, so it was probably a replacement door from a Dearborn-built coupe instead of a San Jose-built fastback.

As you probably already know, 1967 was the first model year for the GT500. While the GT350 started showing what could be done with a “secretary’s car” starting in 1965, it wasn’t until Ford enlarged the pony car enough for 1967 that it could hold a big-block V8 that the GT500 was born.

People were excited about the Shelby Mustangs, in part because Carroll Shelby had proven himself to be one of the best around. After all, the Cobras were legendary on the road and track, plus Shelby was able to turn Ford’s fortunes in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Trans-Am series provided proof that the Shelby-built Mustangs were also the real deal, so winning races translated to strong demand for the hopped-up pony cars.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Get back support plus an hour-glass figure with Amazon's $21 waist trainer

    This #1 selling waist trainer has users raving.

  • Saltwater: Cold weather not stopping speckled trout from biting

    Speckled trout action is good around the Tampa Bay area and elsewhere.

  • Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell touted as Oregon’s biggest strength headed into 2022 season

    If you pair Dan Lanning with Noah Sewell and a healthy Justin Flowe, Oregon's defense could be elite in 2022.

  • Julia Stiles is a Mom Times Two, Welcoming Baby Arlo with Husband Preston J. Cook

    Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook are about to get a whole lot busier now that they’re the proud parents of two! The couple recently welcomed their second child, Arlo, officially announcing the happy arrival via Stiles’ Instagram on Wednesday. “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me […]

  • Watch: Chairlift changes direction, causing chaos at resort

    A chairlift malfunctioned and began going backward at a high speed, forcing riders to jump before the chair crashed at the terminal.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Tesla, Ford and General Motors

    Tesla, Ford and General Motors are included in this Industry Outlook blog.

  • GM invests $7 billion to rival EV competitors

    General Motors is putting the pedal to the metal in its race toward an electric vehicle future. The company announced Tuesday it will invest $7 billion in Michigan, much of that aimed at dramatically boosting production of full-size electric pickups. CEO Mary Barra said the investment will benefit four Michigan manufacturing sites and will create 4,000 jobs: “The 7 billion investment is the largest in GM’s history and its so appropriate that it’s in Michigan. It includes a new Ultium Cell LLC battery plant – will be located near Lansing. As well as the conversion of our assembly plant in Orion township for the production of the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra EV pickups.” GM said its Detroit-Hamtramck and Orion Township plants will be able to build more than 600,000 electric trucks a year by late 2024, including different variations of the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickups. “And all together, we will have more than a million units of EV capability in North America by the end of 2025.” Tuesday’s announcement intensifies a battle with Ford for EV dominance in North America. In January, Ford said it will have the annual capacity to build 600,000 electric vehicles, including 150,000 F-150 Lightning pickups, within 24 months. But, both Ford and GM will have to contend with the current EV leader – Tesla. It will soon open a second U.S. plant in Austin, Texas, and is on pace to sell more than 1 million electric vehicles globally in 2022.

  • Toyota's Thai unit sees its 2022 car sales up 18.5%

    The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 18.5% to 284,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday. Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded sales of 239,723 in the country, down 1.9% in 2021, President of Toyota Motor Thailand Noriaki Yamashita said in a statement. "COVID-19 may continue to impact on the Thai economy, but we anticipate that the Thai auto industry would gradually return to normal, with resuming operations of all economic sectors, and also people have learned how to cohabit with the COVID-19 outbreak safely", Yamashita said.

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks in High Gear Despite Supply Chain Snarls

    While chip crisis and cost woes remain headwinds, the Zacks Domestic Auto Industry participants like TSLA, F and GM look well poised, thanks to stepped-up electrification efforts and soaring vehicle prices.

  • 21% of consumers in July were considering Toyota's EV ... which didn't exist

    A Cox Automotive study about EV brand awareness shows that EV makers have a lot of work to do.

  • GM to invest historic $7 billion in 4 facilities across Michigan, creating 4,000 jobs

    GM is betting big on Michigan as part of its EV future from new factory, plant conversions and new supply chain. Here's why and who wins.

  • McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but rising costs ding profit

    McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note with U.S. customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe from coronavirus restrictions. McDonald’s reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, 11 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Global same-store sales __ or sales at restaurants open at least a year __ rose 12.3% in the quarter, the Chicago burger giant said Thursday.

  • Ferragamo's sales grow 31.4% in 2021

    Sales at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo rose by 31.4% last year, in line with market expectations, although they are still far below pre-pandemic levels. Most luxury groups have already reached, if not exceeded, pre-COVID levels, showing the challenge facing Ferragamo's new Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti, who started at the Florentine group this month after 4-1/2 years at the helm of Burberry. The pandemic crisis hit just as family-owned Ferragamo strived to rejuvenate a brand famous for the shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn.

  • GM charts "path toward U.S. EV leadership" with $7 billion factory push

    GM is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, with plans to spend $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickups and to build a new battery cell plant, AP reports.Why it matters: GM is rolling the dice on Americans converting from internal combustion engines to battery power.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The moves — announced Tuesday in Lansing, the state capital — will create up to 4,

  • Pandemic-fuelled lust for labels augurs well for LVMH

    French luxury group LVMH is expected to post strong fourth quarter sales on Thursday, following a slate of solid earnings from rivals that showed steadfast demand for high-end fashion and accessories from pandemic-weary consumers. The group's powerhouse labels Louis Vuitton and Dior are expected to drive a 16 percent rise in sales at constant exchange rates over the all-important holiday spending period, according to consensus estimates. The world's largest luxury group has brands spanning Hennessy cognac to cosmetics retailer Sephora.

  • General Motors to invest $7B in Oakland County, Lansing plants; will hire 4,000

    General Motors is spending billions of dollars to build new plants in Oakland County and Lansing and hiring 4,000 to compete in the electric vehicle market.

  • Michigan restaurants struggling from impact of omicron variant, study says

    Michigan restaurants continue to struggle from the overall impact of the nearly two-year-long pandemic and the recent effects of the omicron variant.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • McDonald's profits rise as fast-food giant lifts prices carefully

    Price increases helped McDonald's report higher profits Thursday as the fast-food giant navigates an inflationary environment that it argues advantages the Big Mac maker over its competitors.

  • Motor maker Nidec's profit slips on copper prices, chip shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nidec Corp, a Japanese maker of electric motors, on Wednesday said third-quarter operating profit dipped as rising material prices and a shortage of semiconductors squeezed margins. "Delays in negotiations to increase product prices were a reason for the profit drop," Chairman and founder Shigenobu Nagamori said at a briefing. Both executives said they continued to work closely together, dismissing recent media reports that the company founder regretted hiring the former Nissan Motor Co executive in 2020 to succeed him.