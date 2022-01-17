1967 Shelby GT500 Stolen In Tulsa, Oklahoma

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s not quite Eleanor, but it’s worth some serious cash…

Some thieves scored big when they swiped a 1967 Shelby GT500 from the Pearl District in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 7. Valued at over $200,000 according to the Tulsa Police Department, it’s not just any classic Ford Mustang. Of course, as an enthusiast you probably already know that and so did the thieves.

For what it’s worth, the police in Tulsa are having fun with this one, maybe because they’re bored. When announcing the theft to the public, the official page cracks a Gone In 60 Seconds joke. This Shelby isn’t anything like Eleanor, but they just had to go there. They also reference the crappy 2000 remake and Nicholas Cage, showing whoever is managing the social media accounts has little appreciation of classic car movies. Sad.

The stolen Shelby is black with white stripes and a black interior, plus it has a 4-speed manual transmission. Police also note this GT500 has a “fairly loud exhaust.” Aftermarket gauges have been installed, which you can kind of see in the photo of the interior. It looks like a fire extinguisher is mounted between the seats, plus a red racing harness is shown in the one photo.

There’s also a Voodoo Camshafts sticker on the rear spoiler, but if the thieves are smart they already removed that. A Shelby American Racing vinyl banner is on the windshield, which they might have also taken off. However, there aren’t too many ’67 Shelby GT500s out there, so hiding this thing is going to be difficult because of that.

Since you’re probably look at car listings online constantly like us, we want readers to be on the lookout for this vehicle. It really sucks having your ride stolen, so let’s track this Shelby down and get it back to the rightful owner.

