1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heading To Auction

There are few cars more iconic than the Mustang and few names more iconic than Shelby. When these two greats came together in 1967 to create the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in 1967, history was made.

While in many ways the 1968 model year was a continuation of the winning recipe created by Carroll Shelby in 1967, there were many notable changes. These changes included sleeker body lines, updated color schemes and badging, and a redesigned interior. The powerplant of choice was still the 428-cid V8 engine which continued the legendary capabilities that the car was known for. Unfortunately, Shelby’s contract with Ford was terminated in 1969, leaving behind a relatively small amount of first generation GT500s to go around.

Carlisle Auctions is offering Mustang fans the chance to get behind the wheel of one of these fantastic cars. Coming up as a part of its 2021 Spring Carlisle Auction, this stunning 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500 coupe is up for bids.

The car’s exterior is finished in an iconic red accented with white over-the-top stripes. Inside is a well put-together interior with a saddle upholstery and a wood grain accented dash, steering wheel, and door panels.

Under that legendary double-scoop hood is a 428-cid v8 engine mounted to an automatic transmission. Sitting atop the Ford Big-Block is a Cobra air-intake adorned with Carroll Shelby’s signature. This car has received a complete restoration and is registered as number 565 in the Shelby American Club.

This is an awesome opportunity to get behind the wheel of a show quality Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. For more information on this auction, this car, or the other cars being offered visit carlisleauctions.com.

