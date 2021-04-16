1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heading To Auction

John Puckett
·2 min read
There are few cars more iconic than the Mustang and few names more iconic than Shelby. When these two greats came together in 1967 to create the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in 1967, history was made.

While in many ways the 1968 model year was a continuation of the winning recipe created by Carroll Shelby in 1967, there were many notable changes. These changes included sleeker body lines, updated color schemes and badging, and a redesigned interior. The powerplant of choice was still the 428-cid V8 engine which continued the legendary capabilities that the car was known for. Unfortunately, Shelby’s contract with Ford was terminated in 1969, leaving behind a relatively small amount of first generation GT500s to go around.

Carlisle Auctions is offering Mustang fans the chance to get behind the wheel of one of these fantastic cars. Coming up as a part of its 2021 Spring Carlisle Auction, this stunning 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500 coupe is up for bids.

The car’s exterior is finished in an iconic red accented with white over-the-top stripes. Inside is a well put-together interior with a saddle upholstery and a wood grain accented dash, steering wheel, and door panels.

Under that legendary double-scoop hood is a 428-cid v8 engine mounted to an automatic transmission. Sitting atop the Ford Big-Block is a Cobra air-intake adorned with Carroll Shelby’s signature. This car has received a complete restoration and is registered as number 565 in the Shelby American Club.

This is an awesome opportunity to get behind the wheel of a show quality Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. For more information on this auction, this car, or the other cars being offered visit carlisleauctions.com.

    The U.S. government has sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant indicted in the Mueller investigation in 2018, for carrying out election influence operations on behalf of Russian intelligence services.The big picture: The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian election interference assessed that Kilimnik, who worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as a lobbyist for the pro-Russia president of Ukraine, is a Russian intelligence officer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The investigation found that on numerous occasions, Manafort sought to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik. The committee was unable to determine why or what Kilimnik did with that information, in part due to the pair's use of encrypted messaging apps.The committee did obtain "some information" suggesting Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails. The section detailing these findings is largely redacted, however.The intrigue: The U.S. government stated for the first time Thursday that Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence "with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 election — filling a key link that had been left unanswered by both special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.The Treasury Department also noted that Kilimnik, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of obstruction of justice, sought to promote the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.He also sought to orchestrate a plan to return former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to power, according to Treasury. Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014 after being ousted in the Ukrainian Revolution.Go deeper: U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions targeting Russian economyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free