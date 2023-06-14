1968 Impala Stolen, Washington Family Grieves

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And the thieves don’t care…

It’s a sad reality that car thieves will steal your family heirloom without thinking twice. After all, they only care about money, which they likely use for other illegal activities, so we don’t expect them to shed a tear about this story of a family grieving for the loss of their 1968 Chevy Impala, according to a report from US Times Post. And this is why we would love to see harsher penalties for car thieves as well as more enforcement of the law.

The McLeods of Edmonds, Washington got an unwelcome surprise on the morning of June 5 when they realized someone stole the beloved Impala which had been sitting on the street. The owner, Bill, had parked it on the road because the usual spot where he was keeping it presented a bit of a rodent problem. Unfortunately, that resulted in a much more pervasive and damaging pest going after the classic car.

McLeod estimates the Impala set him back $45,000 to restore. But what he cares about more is in the emotional value tied up in the car. Anyone who’s lovingly restored a vehicle gets what he means. Plus, he’s owned the Chevy for a long time, having bought it not long after getting married. Those memories have been taken by someone who wants a quick score.

Unfortunately, there are thieves who want your classic car, as well as your daily driver and anything else you own. We recommend parking any valuable vehicle in your possession inside a secure building at night, if at all possible. That building should have sturdy locks, door frames, and a garage door that’s manually locked at night.

We also highly recommend motion lights, cameras, alarms, and security features installed on the cars, including GPS trackers.

As for Bill McLeod, he has some sage words to share with everyone. “I hate to say it but you can’t be very trusting,” said McLeod. “Careful of your stuff. Be careful with it.”

