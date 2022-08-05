1968 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Project Car Needs Just A Little Wrenching

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Olds 442 proves that it’s possible to be both legendary, and underrated, at the same time…

When Chevy had the Chevelle, Pontiac had the GTO, and Ford had the GT500, there was another muscle car challenger on the scene that didn’t get the recognition it deserved. The Oldsmobile 442 joined the party as its own model in 1968, and it had no problem kicking around the major players on the streets. With a big powertrain and killer looks, it’s curious as to why it wasn’t appreciated the same way as its challengers, but the current state of the market is showing a shift in the favor of this underdog muscle car.

This particular 442 Olds has an interesting history, as it was parked in 1978 after being in a hit and run accident. A local to where the car was parked bought it from the family in 2017, when it was almost completely restored. In the engine bay is a rebuilt number’s matching engine, which is bored .30 over, and the 400 cubic inch engine needs just a little work to move power to the wheels.

Backing the massive engine is the original M21 transmission, complete with new seals and gaskets. The transmission feeds into a 3.42:1 limited slip rear differential. The body was restored and repainted in 2021, and it rolls on SS1 wheels, while getting stopping power from all new brakes.

The seller says the work performed on this car is very extensive, and it just needs a little boost to get it running like the glorious machine it is. Check it out here.

