Take This 1968 Pontiac Firebird To Your Next Car Show

Check out this Pontiac Historical Services (PHS) Documented Pontiac.

Many people remember 1969 as the year that the first Trans Am models came out in the Pontiac Firebird lineup. These cars combined some truly impressive performance figures with the sort of styling and grandiose decals you certainly wouldn't expect from a vintage car. However, this has led people to all but completely discount the non-Trans Am models as little more than low performance sports cars. In fact, that couldn't be further from the truth as is shown with this pristine 1968 Pontiac Firebird. Whether it's the performance, good looks, or classic attitude of this car, we're sure this will impress you at least a little.

Under the hood of this wild American performance car is an engine worthy of the Firebird name because of its great strength and durability. This V8 uses 350 cubic inches of displacement to spin the rear tires in a fashion you might expect from a muscle car. This car pushes the boundaries of muscle and pony cars as the frame is small but the engine certainly isn't lacking in its power. In total, this powerhouse is capable of a whopping 265 horsepower, a very impressive number to anyone who knows their stuff about older American sports cars.

It's incredible to think about how this car gets that much power from a two-barrel carburetor when we also praise engines with a four-barrel design making similar power. All of that power is sent from the flywheel to the automatic transmission which makes everything from spirited driving to drag racing extremely easy for this old ride. Overall, there is probably only one word that can truly describe this mind-blowing Pontiac, smooth. If that's the kind of attitude you like in a vintage pony car, then you should consider this 1968 Pontiac Firebird for your next automotive purchase.

