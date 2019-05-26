1968 Shelby Mustang GT500 KR Convertible Replica Costs $90k

Genuine Shelby Mustangs cost a small fortune. Here's a replica that will fool almost any marque enthusiast

If you wished to trump all other road users back in 1968, the Shelby GT500 KR convertible was your weapon of choice. As the cultural flagship of the Shelby Mustang line-up, when seeking the ‘ultimate pony car’ today, nothing else can offer the same balance of image and power.

Naturally, collectors therefore fall over themselves to acquire an example of any condition. Healthier specimens have sold at auction for more than $200k to the right crowd.

There is another route for those who love the aura and persona and remain unfazed by ‘originality’, however. And it costs less than half the retail asking price of legitimate GT500 Convertibles. Check out this KR tribute vehicle for a whisper under $90k.

Rolling out of the Ford factory in 1968, this Ford Mustang Convertible underwent significant surgery to become a flawless Shelby tribute model some time ago. Painstakingly finished with all the correct aesthetic parts and features, this KR convertible has apparently fooled even the ‘most tried and ardent Shelby purist’.

Painted in multi-stage Shelby Red Enamel with clear coat and color sanded to a laser straight high-gloss finish, all accompanying chrome trim has been inspected to ensure quality exceeds factory standards. Attention to detail is evident from the fit and finish, with correct Shelby wheels and Goodyear tires also fitted.

The same care and attention has been given to the interior, with the correct Deluxe interior decor with Shelby console gauges installed. As an added bonus, the Shelby-signed dashboard and dash bezels are all brand new. The correct Shelby integrated padded roll bar has also been added to complete this tribute, alongside ice cold air conditioning.

Under the body, you’ll find upgraded four-wheel power disc brakes, and factory power steering, helping to improve the drive quality while maintaining a form of originality. As for engine, the original unit was removed in favor of the Shelby GT500 KR (correct and date coded) 428 Cobra Jet Big Block unit paired with an automatic C6 transmission. Courtesy of this drivetrain and a factory-style exhaust system, this replica sounds just like a 1968 Shelby GT500 KR should.

So, fancy giving this KR tribute vehicle a home? It may not be the real thing, but for those unable to stretch into silly money for a genuine Shelby, this is surely the next best thing. Get a closer look here.



