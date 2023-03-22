1969 Boss 302 Is A Unique Pony Car Restoration

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This sleek classic is a fantastic restored Ford.

The late 1960s were a time mostly dominated by the Ford Mustang. An industry leader since its initial production, this car was constantly innovating in all categories. With such a great reputation, it’s easy to see why so many love the brand today but very few will ever get to even drive one. However, this car team decided to take it to the next level.

Not only was the owner of this vehicle going to drive it, but they were also going to restore it. So work began immediately, starting with the body. First up there was the obvious work, including removing any discrepancies in the body’s condition. Over time, the dents and scratches from driving were worked through until the car was covered with little more than primer.

From there, the engine, transmission, and suspension was sorted out and rebuilt. Under the hood at the end of the day sat a 302 cubic inch V8 engine. Roaring to life, the Ford finally got back on the road with its pretty red paint job and vintage style. Builds like this are the perfect example of how passion positively affects the car enthusiast culture. Without a doubt, it’s a great project and hopefully we’ll see more like it soon.

