1969 Chevelle Restomod Will Blow Your Socks Off

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

My oh my…

Just like any build, restomods can run the range from tacky or weak to absolutely fierce, and fortunately this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is of the latter variety. Shown off recently at the Quarantine Cruise 10 in Southern California, it’s not only one beast of a muscle car but the thing also has a cool story behind it.

See ten awesome Chevelles here.

One of the coolest things about this Chevelle is most of the custom work was done by the owner, Matt. While it’s great that people turn their car over to a shop to do all the work since they get a clean, professional job in return, as you can see in the video this DIY job looks excellent. Not everyone has that level of talent, patience, and knowledge, so we respect when people go for it and do a fantastic job.

image credit: YouTube

As you can see already, Matt converted the trim he kept on the car from chrome to black, giving it a much more sinister appearance. He also shaved different parts of the trim and had a billet grille custom made for the car. There are LED lights, no badging, and big Forgeline black wheels for a strong statement.

image credit: YouTube

Not only does this Chevelle look good, it’s packing some serious heat. The 454 small block V8 has been bored and stroked, plus a big intake and other upgrades were installed. As a result, it’s pushing a mighty 700-horsepower. While that’s a lot of power to handle, it’s balanced out by the modern coilovers at all 4 wheels and Wilwood disc brakes, because being able to stop and corner is pretty essential to driving.

For the interior there’s a 2015 Chevy Camaro dash fitted, but all the digital gauges are replaced by analog units. A flat-bottom steering wheel, race seats, and other details add a modern performance vibe.

As for the story about the car, you need to watch the video to hear it for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.