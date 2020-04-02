1969 Chevy Camaro Packs An LSX Punch

This restomod muscle car is definitely not for amateurs.

Every once in a while you run across a restomod done so well, you really just have to step back and admire the thing. That’s definitely the case with this Pro-Touring 1969 Chevrolet Camaro LS. This muscle car has been modified six ways to Sunday and is nowhere near what it was when new. Plus, it looks fantastic, making this Chevy the package deal.

Pop the hood and feast your eyes on the LSX 454 V8 shoved underneath. It sure looks fantastic and it kicks like a mule with 627-horsepower on tap. Yes, you’re going to roast a lot of tires with this bad boy. Backing that up is a Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission and a McLeod hydraulic clutch. To handle that kind of power this Chevrolet Camaro now wears a Strange 9-inch rear axle with a Posi-traction differential and 4.10 gears.

There’s definitely a need to balance out all the power. Thankfully, the Wilwood four-wheel power disc brakes do an excellent job. Power rack-and-pinion steering also helps tremendously. Also included is a Speedtech ExtReme independent front suspension and Ridetech triangulated 4-link rear suspension.

While performance certainly is front-and-central, that’s not all you get this car. There’s modern air conditioning so you’re not roasting while cruising around in the summer heat. Power locks and windows are another great convenience. A custom leather interior is pretty plush, plus the trunk is lined with leather as well, for good measure.

Lastly, this Chevy is a real looker, thanks to that shiny PPG Lemans Blue paint with painted white stripes. It’s a classic aesthetic which pairs nicely with the Forged Formula 43 wheels.