1969 Chevy Camaro Sings With A Supercharged LS9

When it comes to restomod builds, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro rocking a supercharged LS9 is one of the best we’ve seen in a while. Shown off on the YouTube channel AutotopiaLA, a shop in the Los Angeles area called Vintage Fabrications put it together. While they did exceptional work, we fully expect not everyone will like the look and overall vibe of this build, which is understandable.

If you are digging this ’69 Camaro restomod, know that every bit of the body is metal. That’s right, there’s not a single panel of fiberglass or carbon fiber anywhere, which makes it all that more amazing. That makes the aggressive front splitter, that wild hood with the scoop up front and window for the engine, and other elements just absolute works of art. There are even sequential blinkers in the rear, which is a nice detail.

Of course, you know the front end isn’t from a ’69 Camaro. Instead, that was donated by a 2013 Camaro for a mashup which honestly looks better than these Frankenstein renderings we see way too much on Instagram. Again, we don’t expect everyone to just love this build and how it looks, but there’s no denying these guys do impeccable work.

What’s even crazier is that the builders had to get permission from Chevrolet to put the LS9 in this build. That’s part of the reason why they put the window in the hood to show it off, because getting clearance from the automaker was a big deal.

With the supercharger bolted up, the LS9 V8 is making 730-horsepower and 670 lb.-ft. of torque. Those are great numbers, but just as wonderful is the sounds the engine and supercharger make when revving. For that you have to watch the video, which is definitely fun, even if you think this car is a little on the ugly side.

