1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Might Auction For $1.3 Million

That’s a lot of clams for this legendary Mopar!

The old saying was “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” but the Dodge Charger Daytona didn’t exactly wow people looking for a cool ride to cruise up and down Main Street. With the huge rear wing and crazy nose cone, many found the muscle modified for high-speed tracks to be clownish, performance be damned. That attitude hasn’t aged well at all, because these days the Dayton and its Plymouth sibling, the Superbird, command high prices at auctions. In fact, one Charger Daytona in particular is poised to fetch upwards of an estimated $1.3 million when it crosses the block soon.

If that price sounds insane, the lower limit of the official estimate is just $1.1 million. Now, it’s possible the high bid won’t reach that level, but don’t count on it. Not only does this classic Mopar muscle car have nostalgia going for it, there aren’t exactly a bunch of these floating around.

While there were only 503 of the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytonas made, this one is rare even among those few cars. It’s 1 of only 70 Hemi Daytonas made for 1969, plus it’s 1 of only 22 Hemi Daytonas with the A833 4-speed manual transmission.

As you’ve probably already guessed, this is a numbers-matching example with the original 426 Hemi V8. It even comes with the 4.10 Super Track Pak and dual Carter AFB 4-barrel carbs. But that’s not all, because this thing is loaded with all kinds of bells and whistles like the C6G Green vinyl bucket seats, N51 Max Cooling Package, remote left-hand mirror, A01 Light Package, C16 woodgrain center console, power steering, and so much more. In fact, it’s the most highly optioned Hemi Daytona on the books. Now you have a better idea of why it’s estimated to go for so much.

This 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is part of the Mecum Auctions Indy 2022 event and will cross the block on May 20. Check out the lot listing for yourself here.

Photos via Mecum

