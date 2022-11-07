The 1969 Dodge Charger 'Scraptona' SEMA Car Is For Sale

Garage Kept Motors

The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors . You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.

The Scraptona was originally built by the folks at TreadWear, starting life as a 1969 Dodge Charger shell. According to Hot Rod, the Charger had been sitting out in the Alabama woods for decades, after sections of the car were utilized to rescue another Charger. All that remained for the team to get their hands on was the front cowl, front suspension, and the roof. The shop had initially planned to mate these original components with a dirt track chassis, but found that it would limit the tire and engine choices available for the build. As such, the team manufactured a bespoke tube chassis, incorporating hardware like Wilwood brakes and a Winters dirt track-ready quick-change rear end with 3.55:1 gears. All that facilitated the fitment of a 358 cubic-inch Dodge R5-P7 V-8 NASCAR engine complete with a dry sump oil system, Holley XP750 carb, carbon airbox, and an 11.5:1 compression ratio. The race-ready engine is capable of providing 740 hp while revving to 8300 rpm, but the next owner will have to get used to purchasing 100+octane fuel. Behind the engine comes a Tilton NASCAR bell housing and a Tremec five-speed manual gearbox.

In order to make the most of that power, the Scarptona is outfitted with giant 20x12-inch custom wheels, each wrapped in Mickey Thompson rubber. Those sit outboard of the aforementioned Wilwoods, which measure 13-inches up front and 12-inches out back. Other highlights include a full MSD ignition system, Dynatech mufflers with baffles, and a Ferrari F40 -style Lexan rear window.

Despite all of this performance hardware, the Scraptona isn’t the typical no-expense-spared show car. The bodywork is custom in many respects, but comes finished in hand-rolled enamel paint. Well, most of the body, as large portions of the car wear no paint at all. There are mismatched doors, as well as a bright yellow rear wing. The Coronet-sourced front fenders have been left to pick up some patina, while the reproduction nose cone for a 1970 Plymouth Superbird remains black.

The Coronet fenders, incidentally, are the correct pieces for a Superbird. Essentially the follow-up to the Charger Daytona, Chrysler’s engineers used Dodge Coronet fenders instead of those for a Plymouth Road Runner in order to transition well from nose cone to the car.

The appearance is more rat rod than hot rod, which isn’t to everyone's taste. That hasn’t stopped the car from making waves at shows like the 2018 Sema Show, the 2019 Hot Rod Power Tour, The 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, and the latest iteration of Detroit’s Autorama.

The folks at Garage Kept Motors are keenly aware of the fanbase that this car has, and are asking $149,000 accordingly. While that’s enough cash to get your hands on a few modern Mopar muscle cars, there are few builds out there with as much personality as this one.

