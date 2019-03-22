1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 428 Cobra Jet

With 355-horsepower from a 428 cubic-inch, 7.0-liter V8, a four-on-the-floor manual transmission, and this brilliant red paint with gold side stripes, this 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a must-have car for any die-hard American muscle collector.

The 1969 Ford Mustang was the third and final evolution of the original pony car. As part of its redesign, the length and width of the car were increased, thus significantly increasing the weight of the Mustang. 1969 also introduced the quad headlight setup to the model but it was reverted back to the dual headlamp setup for the 1970 model. However, due to additional weight gains and loss of performance in the early 1970s, the production of the first-generation Mustang ended in 1973.

However, this 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 currently for sale at Streetside Classics in Concord, North Carolina is the best of the breed as it features the desirable powertrain combination of a 428 cubic-inch, 7.0-liter Cobra Jet V8 and a four-speed manual transmission. This ‘Stang is also painted in Candy Apple Red and features a full-length gold stripe on the sides. The listing states that only 304 Shelby GT500 units were painted in this color code in 1969, thus making them very rare and extremely desirable.

1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 More

This Mustang went through a complete professional restoration process in 2006 and since then only a 1000 miles were added to this GT500’s odometer. In order to differentiate this ’69 GT500 from other ’69 Mustang variants, Shelby fitted the cars with three NACA ducts on the hood along with two additional heat extractors, inlets on the sides to push air over each wheel and brake. Speaking of brakes, this Shelby GT500 is fitted with vented disc brakes on the front axle and drum brakes on the rear axle.

On the outside, this pony car retains all of its badges in their original positions and the most notable emblems on the car are the coiled snake in the grille, 428 Cobra Jet badges on the front fenders, the iconic Shelby logo in block letters on back, and the little cobras in the center cap of each cast aluminum wheels.

1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 More

The condition of the interior of this Mustang GT500 is just as spectacular as its exterior. The cabin features premium high-back bucket seats with the knit pattern and a red racing stripe across the top. Additional sporty upgrades added by Shelby to the interior consist of a roll bar with shoulder harnesses, a center console with its own auxiliary gauges angled towards the driver, and a three-spoke wood steering wheel with the Cobra logo.

If the features like what this 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with 51,670 miles on the odometer has to offer has attracted your attention, then it is currently for sale at Streetside Classics for $129,995.

Source: Streetside Classics



