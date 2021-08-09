1969 Ford Torino GT Packs A 428 Cobra Jet

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Torino has plenty of power!

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.

To really catch your eye, this Torino GT flaunts every curve with a fantastic almost all original Lime Gold paint job. While it was applied a while ago, the current owner obviously took excellent care since it shows fantastically in the photos.

Looks are great, performance is better, or at least that’s what we say. The owner of this Ford seems to agree, because while it’s a real head-turner, the mechanicals will snap your head back. It starts with a 428 cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8 that was rebuilt back in 2018, and recently refreshed. It has a Pertronix electronic ignition and is backed by a C-6 three speed automatic transmission that has a heavy-duty clutch pack. This beefy powertrain is fed into a 9-inch rearend.

This 1969 Ford Tornio GT is up for grabs, and needs a collector who will truly appreciate and care for it. Check it out here.

Check out the walk-around here:

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.