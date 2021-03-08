1969 GTO Being Sold By Two Time Owner

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This GTO has an interesting story.

In 1982, the current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible got behind the wheel of his dream car. After nearly two decades of enjoying the car, he sold it to a friend who agreed to sell it back to him later on. Making good on that promise when it was time to move on from the classic Pontiac, the current owners friend resold the GTO to him in 2020. But now the current owner has decided that it is time to share this awesome car with another enthusiast that has an affection for one of Pontiac’s best muscle cars.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible has been well preserved with its original 400-cid engine and factory Hurst 4-speed manual transmission still in place. Well optioned for the year, it comes complete with features such as power steering, power disc brakes, and hideaway headlamps. Under the new matching power top, the original interior appears to be in excellent condition and features new carpeting.

All of the GTO’s sheetmetal is also original and has absolutely no rust, although the car was repainted in its original Limelight Green color in 2004. A set of new Goodyear Eagle ST white letter tires have been installed on the original Rally II wheels and the 87,321-miles on the odometer are believed to be the actual miles. A custom car cover and a full service history since 1982 is included with the car.

If you are looking for a mint condition GTO that is mostly original, this example being offered at Raleigh Classic Car Auctions is hard to beat. For more information on this classic muscle car visit Raleigh Classic.

