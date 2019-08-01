It will be at the Saratoga Auto Auction this fall.

The Saratoga Auto Auction will take place at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center this fall from Friday, September 20, 2019 through Saturday, September 21, 2019. The beautiful red 1969 Plymouth Road Runner convertible you see here will be crossing that auction block. This Road Runner is a numbers-matching classic powered by a 383 cubic-inch V8 engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission. It’s just one of 769 models produced in that configuration for 1969. This beauty also has Edelbrock carbs with the factory intake and exhaust. It pushes out a satisfying 335 horses so you can really feel the wind in your hair.

1969 Plymouth Road Runner Heads To The Auction Block More

The Plymouth Road Runner was a mid-size car that was manufactured between 1968 and 1980; its main focus was on performance. By the year 1968, some of the original muscle cars increased in price as they gained more features. Plymouth decided to counter this trend by developing the Road Runner and marketing it with a lower price; it fell below the upscale GTX model.

The 1969 model retained its look for the most part, but with slight changes to the taillights, grille, and side marker lights. Optional bucket seats were offered and the model sported new Road Runner decals. The Road Runner also added a convertible option for 1969 with 2,128 such models produced–all with the 383 cubic-inch motor and just ten with the 426 Hemi. Production numbers were broken down further according to the transmission type.

This Plymouth Road Runner convertible was treated to a frame-off restoration and is in excellent condition. Just look at that stunning scorch red exterior with black stripes and the contrasting white top. The interior is also white and gives off added contrast when the top is down. You can register to bid on this classic right here.

