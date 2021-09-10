1969 Trans Am Is A Rare Numbers Matching 400 Ram Air Beauty Queen

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This one of 1 of 520 Trans Ams is a highly coveted gem!

Coming into the “golden era” of the SCCAs Trans-American Championship racing series, auto manufacturers and racers alike went to great extents to dominate the track. Pontiac was no exception. Going as far as to create a new engine that complied with the SCCA's 5.0-liter or less guideline for use in a specially optioned Firebird bearing the name of the series itself, Pontiacs efforts unfortunately did not pay off in the race series. However, for enthusiasts that longed for a Firebird with more power, better handling, and unmistakable style, Pontiac struck gold creating the American icon known as the Trans Am.

Despite being the first of the moniker that would develop a cult like following of enthusiasts for the Pontiac Firebird, the Trans Am got off to a slow start and only 689 of the models were made, and this is 1 of only 520 Ram Air III. Over 50 years later the remaining 689 iconic blue and white coupes have become increasingly hard to find, especially the few all matching numbers originals left, and fewer with the Ram Air III.

This car has been preserved very well and has been repainted in the correct Cameo White with blue strips and rear panel. The interior appears to be original rather than redone and will take you back in time with the working original radio. Under the dual Ram Air hood sits the original matching numbers Pontiac 400 cid Ram Air III backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. This is no ordinary 1969 Trans Am, it's PHS Documented 64,698 with original miles and WQ code 400.

