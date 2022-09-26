Out of 197 recognized dog breeds, these four were the most-searched on Google in the US

Pet owners often pamper their fur babies with the same fervor that parents have for their human children. But dogs haven't always been given the same level of treatment that many of us aim to provide today.

National Dog Week, established by William Lewis Judy in 1928 as a way to celebrate our beloved canines, occurs annually Sept. 20-27.

Throughout Judy's career, he highlighted dog owners' responsibilities and explored various breeds in books like "The Dog Encyclopedia," published in 1923, and "Dog World Magazine," which was owned by Judy and continued to publish until 2012. His work taught people about dogs needs, the different types of breeds and how to successfully train them, according to the Animal History Museum.

Out of 197 purebred dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club, less than a handful were at the top of people's minds who searched online.

Based on Google search data compiled over the last five years, Bulldogs are the most-searched dog breed in the U.S. in all but 13 states: Alaska, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Those states favored three other breeds: Labrador Retriever, Siberian Husky and German Shepard.

The most-searched dog breeds by state based on Google search data from 2017 – 2022.

Most popular dog breed in each state, according to Google trends data since 2017:

Alabama – Bulldog

Alaska – Siberian Husky

Arizona – Bulldog

Arkansas – Bulldog

California – Bulldog

Colorado – Bulldog

Connecticut – Bulldog

Delaware – Bulldog

District of Columbia – Bulldog

Florida – Bulldog

Georgia – Bulldog

Hawaii – Bulldog

Idaho – Labrador Retriever

Illinois – Bulldog

Indiana – Bulldog

Iowa – Bulldog

Kansas – Bulldog

Kentucky – German Shepard

Louisiana – Bulldog

Maine – Labrador Retriever

Maryland – Bulldog

Massachusetts – Bulldog

Michigan – Bulldog

Minnesota – Labrador Retriever

Mississippi – Bulldog

Missouri – Bulldog

Montana – Labrador Retriever

Nebraska – Bulldog

Nevada – Bulldog

New Hampshire – Labrador Retriever

New Jersey – Bulldog

New Mexico – Bulldog

New York – Bulldog

North Carolina – Bulldog

North Dakota – Labrador Retriever

Ohio – Bulldog

Oklahoma – Bulldog

Oregon – Bulldog

Pennsylvania – Bulldog

Rhode Island – Bulldog

South Carolina – Bulldog

South Dakota – Labrador Retriever

Tennessee – Bulldog

Texas – Bulldog

Utah – Bulldog

Vermont – Labrador Retriever

Virginia – Bulldog

Washington – Siberian Husky

West Virginia – German Shepard

Wisconsin – Labrador Retriever

Wyoming – Bulldog

What other lists have Bulldogs made?

From 2013 – 2020, Bulldogs ranked in the top five most popular dog breeds, based on American Kennel Club (AKC) registration statistics. In 2021, Bulldogs were knocked down to No. 6 by the Poodle, which made top five for the first time since 1997.

How well do you know your doggos? Take the quiz

Bulldogs are believed to have been created in 13th-century England for bullbaiting — a betting "sport" where bulls fought a pack of dogs in front of spectators — according to AKC. As the sport became obsolete, Bulldogs were bred to be more of a companion than a fighter.

Scarlett the Bulldog, owned by Linda Almquist of Anderson, IN, soaks in the royalty during the Barktoberfest event held at the Asa Bales Park in Westfield on October 27, 2018. The day featured pet-related vendors at the "Mutt Mart," activities for humans and dogs at a Canine Cabana, a canine agility course, a caricature tent and a chance to win prizes at Humane Society Hut while also hosting a pet costume contest. 01 Barktoberfest

Butler Bulldogs mascot Butler Blue walks on the court Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler

Bam Bam, a 5 year old Bulldog from Champlin, Minn., is dressed as Russel from the movie UP, while competing in the 2022 Beautiful Bulldog Contest, on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Drake University, in Des Moines. Bam Bam won the contest and was named the most beautiful Bulldog.

The Labrador Retriever has been the No. 1 most-popular breed since 1991, according to AKC.

See the most-searched dog breeds in the country.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the most popular breed in each state? Here's what Google shows