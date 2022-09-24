1970 Camaro Pushes 1,500 Horsepower

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They call it Split Second…

We’ve come to expect big things from the Mundelein, Illinois-based Roadster Shop, although we must say this 1,500-horsepower 1970 Chevy Camaro still blows us away. Appropriately named Split Second, this heavily modified muscle car isn’t messing around one bit. This is the kind of build Chevy guys point to when their Mustang-loving friends start trashing their car, only for their friend to complain it’s not a factory build. We don’t care about any of that because this machine is simply amazing and that’s it.

First off, that insane 1,500-hp figure is enough to get a lot of people to stop and really pay attention. To get that kind of power, the Roadster Shop turned to Nelson Racing Engines, which put together a kiler 427ci small block V8 Street Warrior with twin 73mm turbos. Feeding that thirsty setup is a dual fuel system with 16 injectors and a custom-built fuel tank. Sure, it can’t be cheap to run, but with 1,500-hp who cares?

Backing up that thunderous engine is a manual valve body 4L80 transmission, sending power to a solid axle 9-inch rear. Helping keep the tire contact patches on the pavement without punishing the driver and passenger are Fox SV 4.0 shocks. Stopping duty is performed by Brembo Gran Turismo Brakes with 14-inch rotors.

The smooth, chrome-free black exterior is accentuated by tucked-in HRE wheels which make a strong statement. Underneath the skin is a Roadster Shop Fast Track Chassis, in case you’re wondering. It’s been lowered so it sits about 4.5 inches off the ground, keeping that center of gravity nice and low. Of course, the rumble of the force-fed small block and burble of the exhaust are also clear signals this is one badass Camaro.

