1970 Charger Restomod Carries A Shocking Price Tag

Would you dish out nearly $300,000 for this vintage Mopar muscle car?

1970 was an iconic year for the infamous Dodge Charger, the newly designed grille combined with the new dash, steering colon, and interior to make the 1970 production year a fantastic one. However, the redesign of the charger in 1970 is nothing in comparison to this beautiful restomod. Restoring an old muscle car is one thing, but modifying it afterward is an entirely different beast.

Aside from all of the criticism from muscle car purists, many challenges are associated with restomodding a monster like this. Although that may be true, the team over at MirandaBuilt was able to manage to take the already brilliant styling of the original 2nd gen Charger and make it even better.

The Detroit Autorama first-place winner sports a roaring side exit exhaust system that delivers sound from its 9.4-liter Hemi V8. That same monstrous V8 is pushing out 667-horsepower and 735 lb/ft of torque which is translated through the Rossler 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission.

Before hitting the wheels, that power runs through an 8.75 Mopar axle, and stopping power is handled by power brakes. Speaking of wheels, this Charger is sporting a set of Schott F-10 wheels. The sizes of which vary from the ’20s in the front and 22s in the rear. Equipped also with the amenities that have become standard in today's modern car world, the charger is also a comfortable car sporting air conditioning and power rack and pinion steering.

The leather interior combines perfectly with the all-new flat-bottom steering wheel to give the car a vibe of style and luxury but also performance-based design as well. Currently, the car sits in Tokyo Japan, and is equipped with what the seller describes as “Japan quality”. Of course with a price tag of $298,000 on eBay surely the cost of importing won't be an issue for our American car lovers.

