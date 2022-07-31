1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history.

The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.

For 43 years, this Chevy classic has been sitting on a lift in some abandoned garage awaiting the day that someone may find it. Under the hood is the aforementioned famous 454 ci LS6 V8, which came stock in this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The exterior is a beautiful dark red paint with two black racing stripes, which hint at the extraordinary performance of this hidden gem. Another excellent feature is that there appears to be no rust on the entirety of this vehicle’s body. This is most likely because it has been sitting inside since 1978.

A set of alloy rally wheels accompany this incredible classic car wrapped in a group of white lettered tires. This helps preserve the car’s vintage style and lets the world know that it means serious business. This very rare Chevelle is a tried and true masterpiece that features plenty of dust and vintage design to show its age very well. Most people would be lucky to find a rusty lower model, but this guy hit the gold mine, and we applaud his find.

