1970 Chevy Chevelle Revived From A Forgotten Grave

After sitting for nearly five decades, this car is ready to start up and drive into the spotlight in front of a modern muscle car audience.

The Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the last century as it combined the hard-line performance that classic Chevy is known for with the styling of the '70s A-body platform. When pinned up against nearly any other vehicle from the same period, it becomes clear that Chevelle was better in almost every aspect, including performance and style. Unfortunately, while they were prevalent in their time, nearly all of the automotive legends that we all know and love were eventually abandoned or stored away by their aging owners. This was the case with this particular car, as it has been sitting for multiple decades after a long life racing around the drag strip at incredible speeds.

Under the hood of this 1970 Chevy Chevelle is a 454 ci LS6 V8 engine that can produce 450 horsepower and 500 ft/lbs of torque under the hood. Of course, that is an insane number for the time as anything over 300 horsepower was considered very quick, and 450 was almost unthinkable. However, reportedly this car was capable of running mid-12-second quarter-mile passes which is pretty impressive even by today's standards. The intense performance is made quite apparent by the massive drag radial tires and the hood pins, which help keep the car straight and narrow without complication during a race.

The exterior is coated in a brown color called Desert Sand, which helps show off the rustic patina accumulated on the body of this '70s beast. All of the power is sent through a sturdy four-speed manual transmission, making for the perfect drive train combination for a racing vehicle from the first muscle car revolution. Unfortunately, after having sat since the mid-1980s, this car has a ton of rust and dust throughout. However, the engine still runs, and we imagine it won't be long before we see this thing back on the street once again.

