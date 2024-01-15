1970 disappearance of Sweet Valley woman declared a homicide

Jan. 15—HUNTINGTON TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre over the weekend declared the 1970 disappearance of Ilonka Cann, 20, from her Huntington Township residence as a homicide.

Ilonka Cann, who was pregnant, was last seen on May 26, 1970, at her residence she shared with her husband, Charles Cann II, on Cann Road, state police reported.

State police said Ilonka Cann had no known physical or mental health issues at the time of her disappearance.

There have been numerous searches for Ilonka Cann in recent years, including the draining of two ponds, an excavation of an island and a wooded area near the Cann residence.

State police said Charles Cann II may have traveled to the area near his parents of Hackettstown, N.J., at the time of Ilonka Cann's disappearance.

Ilonka Cann's disappearance are suspicious as state police are treating the investigation as a criminal homicide.

At the time of Ilonka Cann's disappearance, she was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, approximately 122 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5400 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that can result in Ilonka Cann's case being solved, state police reported.