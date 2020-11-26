1970 Dodge Charger 500 Project Car Barn Find Sells For Bargain

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car needs a lot of work, but are you surprised that it only sold for $12,500?

Putting a value on a car that needs this much work is near impossible, but this Charger was recently sold on eBay for only $12,500, which has us scratching our heads a little. Although, this is a little reporting in reverse, the car runs, and you'd think that would be enough to boost the price of this Dodge Charger 500, a bit. Now, we're somewhat wondering if the used car boom is leading people to back off of project cars right now, or maybe it's a shortage of raw materials to make car parts needed to restore it?

We strongly stand by the idea that a collector car/vintage/classic, what have you, is worth exactly as much as someone will pay for it, but this seems like a heck of a bargain. One of these cars in 'roadworthy' condition can easily fetch $50k-$60k, and it all goes up from there - a 1970 Charger in meticulous form could easily pull much bigger numbers.

This particular Dodge Charger 500 has been sitting for 32 years before it went up for auction on eBay, with no reserve mind you! It had been kept in a barn, according to the ad placed by the then owner, and yet, the engine still started and ran. Oddly enough, the seller stated that the cars wheels would stay with him, maybe that's the factor that led to the lack of enthusiastic bidders.

For better or worse, it also doesn't have the original engine under the hood, but the swap from a 5.2-liter 318 cubic-inch engine to a 383 cubic-inch 6.3-liter engine is an upgrade. Although it would be cooler with a manual, it was sold equipped with a 727 automatic transmission backing the swapped engine.

Do you agree with this particular price point?





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.