This 1970 Ford Ranchero Woodie Is The Ultimate Sleeper

Pick 'em up in true '70s style with wood paneling and a 429 Cobra Jet!

If ever there was a vehicle that could lay claim to being the ultimate factory-built sleeper, this dark blue 1970 Ford Ranchero Squire that rocks wood paneling and dog dish hub caps is a shoe in. That's because under the hood, this car/truck mashup is packing one of the best engines that Ford ever made: the legendary 429 Cobra Jet V8!

From the outside, this Ranchero Squire looks just like its family-toting Country Squire relative with the two-tone wood grain trim, but this is no family hauler. The long cargo bed made it possible for the Ranchero to haul just about anything that was required of it, but with a bed that clean and a 429 Cobra Jet V8 under the hood, we all know exactly what this Ranchero was hauling!

If the powerful V8 wasn't enough to make this car lustworthy, the overall condition is sure to impress. On the outsdie, all of the wood trim, chrome and paint look to be in good condition, while the interior is the one area where you might suspect this pickup is really a legit muscle car. Sporty bucket seats and a ratchet shifter look like they were pulled from a Torino, and even the undercarriage and engine compartment leave this old Ford looking like a show-worthy classic.

This gorgeous well-preserved should strike the right chords with just about any classic car enthusiast regardless of whether you're into truck or muscle cars. Thanks to the 429 Cobra Jet V8, this Ranchero is a legit muscle truck, and it's up for sale through Old Forge Motorcars for $22,900. In an era where full-size F-Series trucks from the same era are commanding that kind of money, this high-powered Ranchero Squire sleeper seems like a killer deal, but you can always click HERE to make an offer.