1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing

The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.

What you’re looking at is a stunning 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda which has been sitting in a field for a while. Under the hood you’ll find an engine specifically modified for the racing track with a velocity stack. Back in the day, the owner of this car used to really tear it up around the local test and tune events. This is, oddly enough, something that viewers of the mini documentary were sort of upset to hear. Maybe it has something to do with its current condition but that could have been avoided with proper maintenance.

Another cool feature is the Hillborne fuel injection system with a crankshaft-driven pump. On top of that, you can see a set of Headman headers and a shaker hood. Nowadays, the car is pretty much dead but it might not be completely devoid of hope as we have all seen plenty of examples that have been brought back to life. It’s funny to hear the owner talk about how he was looking for a 440 six pack Challenger when he found the car. Whatever the future holds for this Mopar legend there is always the possibility to get it back on the road soon.

