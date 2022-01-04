1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Is A Luxurious Classic

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You could be the proud owner of this beautiful piece of automotive innovation and German design.

Mercedes-Benz is an iconic brand in western culture because of its luxury, performance, and style, which appeals heavily to automotive enthusiasts. The 1970s were an exciting time for the German automaker as cars across the world were getting better and better in terms of performance and engineering. While the power outputs may not have been incredible, nor does the build quality stand up to modern standards, these cars were still the legends of their time. That makes automobiles from this time relics of a generation whose ideas and knowledge eventually led to the insane performance cars we all know and love today. This car is the perfect example of that incredible reputation as it combines the best of '70s performance with style and luxury to match. So what is this insane vehicle we're talking about?

This is a 1970 Mercedes Benz 280SL which sports a beautiful tobacco brown paint coating the exterior of this German cruiser. Inside the car sits two brown leather seats and what appears to be an all-original driver-focused gauge cluster and dash. All of that intense interior design is shown off by the convertible top, which allows you to feel the calm wind in your hair as you power through straights and corners alike. That brings us to an even more exciting aspect of this car, performance. This is very important for the German automotive giant, so how does this thing hold up to the standard of '70s Mercedes?

Under the hood of this luxury convertible is a potent 2.8-liter inline-six that produces a massive 158 horsepower. All of that power is sent through an intelligently designed four-speed automatic transmission. That remarkable powertrain adds up to a top speed of around 140 mph, or at least that's what the speedometer says. This car is an insane vehicle that would fit perfectly into the collection of anyone with a passion for vintage European luxury automobiles.

