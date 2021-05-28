1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30: The Pinnacle Of Oldsmobiles Secret Weapon

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutless to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it.

By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.

The W-30 Package added a hotter camshaft, a trunk relocated battery, and a special cold air induction system. In 1966, the 442 W-30 Package claimed victory over the National Hot Rod Association drag racing C/Stock category, but it would not be until some four years later that that package would hit its peak. As soon as GM dropped its cap on displacement, Oldsmobile made the standard engine for the 442 the highly awaited 455-cid V8 engine. With a rating of 370-horsepower and 500 lbs-ft of torque, the 442 W-30 was able to stay on top of the competition.

Vicari Auctions is offering this stunning Yellow 1970 Oldsmobile 442. It features the bold black stripe package proudly claiming W-30 performance capabilities, color matched wheels with chrome beauty rings, and a Firehawk Indy 500 tires. Inside is just as stunning with a champagne colored upholstery accented with wood grain trim. This is an awesome opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the best cars to come out of the muscle car era. Don’t miss your chance. To register to bid click here or if you would like to consign a car click here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.