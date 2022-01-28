1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization.

The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.

This car started its life as a bone stock 1971 Chevrolet Nova but was then transformed decades later into the perfect classic road car with tons of power and track performance to match. After the job was done, the vehicle was placed into storage and driven from time to time but eventually found itself in a shipping container where it sat for months. Recently, the owner has decided to revitalize his old project car and turn it into an actual blooded race car that is still street drivable according to his local laws. This new plan is a spin of the previous project as it combines the original idea of a super-fast streetcar with a new track-oriented focus.

Currently, the Nova is powered by a Chevy 350 ci V8 engine which presently puts out just enough power to provide a spirited daily driving experience. Acceleration was seemingly not a big focus for the original build because of the 3.00 gears. This setup would have been perfect for cruising at highway speeds, but the owner will likely change that soon. In addition, the builder wants to try out a few other features, including a hood delete and some tire size modification. However, he's not quite sure of the laws surrounding these mods, so it seems that planning will go on to account for legal discrepancies. We'll have to see how it goes, but we have a great feeling about this.



