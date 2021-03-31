1971 Cuda Gets The Hellcat Treatment

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is this the best of both worlds?

The Plymouth ‘Cuda is widely recognized amongst the car community as the most valuable and extraordinary muscle car ever made. Everything from the engine to the styling screamed performance, and the car quickly made a name for itself as America’s most beloved muscle car. Due to the extremely apparent similarities in style, the ‘Cuda and Challengers of the time are often associated with one another, this likeness created an idea that would produce one of the coolest cars ever built. The car we're referring to is this beautiful Hellcat swapped ‘Cuda, and we're not just talking about the engine.

Check out a rare Plymouth Cuda barn find here.

Everything from the power plant to the interior has been swapped with no expense spared, because of that this pony car has been converted from old to new. Unfortunately due to the current owner’s refusal to drive the car for almost two months, the car’s battery was dead and unable to start. Although we couldn't hear it, we can imagine how that stunning 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi screams and growls down the road at high speeds. To the rear of the car, we find a set of louvers that are held on by pins, such is also the case with the hood.

On the inside of this powerful pony car, we find a full leather interior, Hellcat seats, and a trunk that has been completely refurbished with black leather. The steering wheel is also adjustable, a welcome replacement of the old clunky wheel. Another addition to the car's high-tech profile is that of a backup camera which provides video directly to the rear view mirror which also serves as a screen.

Upon inspection of the car, it may bring back memories of the +700 horsepower ‘Cuda that Kevin Hart crashed but the guy who built it states that his car is better because Kevin was driving a 1970 'Cuda. Because the ‘Cuda we see today is 1971 it has many features that the 1970 model did not. This is an incredibly cool car either way and is a stunning testament to the Mopar name.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

    Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60% of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday. With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union, already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has warned of a breakdown of its health system. Infections have doubled in recent days from a daily average of about 2,000 cases over the past three months, putting pressure on hospitals.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • Switch from growth to value not done yet -fund mgr

    Improving economic fundamentals are likely to drive interest rates higher still, which will continue to favor the economically-sensitive stocks that have lagged over the past year, at the expense of the high-flying tech names that dominated during the darkest days of the health crisis, said Bray.

  • In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record gives her an edge

    The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

  • Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

    Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it. The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

    A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the boy was found unaccompanied among trees and thickets as he walked towards the border. A group of three mothers and six children were located in the same area, but none of the adults took responsibility for the boy or acknowledged him as a relative, the INM said.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says she was 'infatuated' with 2 women in her early 20s: 'I've swooned a lot'

    On the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch, the actress spoke about rare instances of being "infatuated with a woman."

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • Got a COVID vaccine? Here's how to treat the side effects, including pain, swelling and more

    COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects – but there are ways to minimize symptoms. Here's how to treat pain, swelling, fever and more at home.