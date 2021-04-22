1971 Oldsmobile 442 Clone Restomod: Classic Muscle Car Style Meets Modern Features

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

When it comes to classic cars, there are two main kinds of enthusiasts. One that likes an all original rarity and another that can appreciate a car for its individual characteristics.

Whether or not you are an Oldsmobile fan or not there is not denying the impact that the brand made on the muscle car era. The 442 was a beast of a car that could absolutely hold its own against the Chevelles and GTOs of the time. However performance peaked in the early 1970s and the 1970 model year would go down in history as one of the most capable years for the 442.

While it would be nice to come across an original 1970s 442 to add to a collection, the point of the car was not its name but more so what it could do, which was a lot at the time. Although, not so much today as modern advancements have overshadowed this classic with a large-displacement engine and semi luxurious interior. Still, it's hard to beat the muscle car style that the 442 brings to the table and that seems to be the motivation behind this 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 clone.

While this is not a show car as it features too many imperfections for that, you’d be hard pressed to find a better driver’s car. This classic Olds look-alike features all the classic style of the 442 mixed with some modern amenities and high-performance upgrades. Kicking off the restomod treatment is an interior pulled from a modern vehicle and some aftermarket gauges in the center of the dash. Under the hood is a V8 engine with an aftermarket camshaft and a new starter mounted to an automatic transmission. While this is not an all original show car, free of rust with perfect paint, it does have that classic muscle car style and some modern features that make it a good driving car. For what it’s worth the rust is minimal, most of the body is solid, and the odometer only reads 42,000-miles. If your interested in this awesome blue 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 clone restomod, be sure to check it out at awesomejoeauctions.com.

