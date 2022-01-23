1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Restomod Built For Dana White

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Mopar is a true street fighter…

For many Mopar fans, there’s no greater dream muscle car than a 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda. They look cool, pack plenty of performance, and are arguably the pinnacle of the muscle car’s glory. Most people wouldn’t dream of messing with a solid 440 car, but what you’re about to see is a restomod build created by PowerBlock’s MuscleCar for Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it turns out awesome.

What they start out with is a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda with the slant six motor. That’s not a particularly hot car, but that’s the beauty of building a restomod: you can load in all the performance you can afford. By finding a less-hot model, you get the looks of the really cool car you love, plus you can add all kinds of modern features to make it amazing to drive.

If you’re wanting to build something really cool, take notes on what these guys do in the video. It’s long, but well worth the entire watch. The main thing is take your time finding the right car. They hunted for a while until they tracked down a Barracuda with a good body and chassis, instead of something with tons of rust damage and Bondo galore. With a solid base like this, you can spend your time and effort on more important things like a fantastic paint job and top-notch mechanicals.

Speaking of which, these guys do drop a 440ci Hemi V8 in the car. To help it handle all that power, they make some chassis modifications like subframe connectors and a modern suspension setup. There are plenty of other cool additions, like 6-piston brake calipers, custom headers and exhaust, and interior electronics. The end result is pretty amazing.

