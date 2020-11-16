This 1973 International Scout II you could win is a gorgeous blend of past and present







Interest in the classic Ford Bronco might have reached its peak thanks to the incoming new version, but there's another classic 4x4 out there just as worthy of attention: the International Scout. And you can have one in your garage, thanks to Omaze.

Win a Restored 1973 International Scout II and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

This giveaway is a 1973 International Scout II, which was originally available from 1971 to 1980. This specific model has been restored and upgraded by Bulletproof Restorations, and they’ve upgraded it with power steering and a fuel-injected 6.0 liter V8 LS engine that makes 380 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Wuite the upgrade over the original engine.

The winner also gets $20,000 in cash, and the taxes and delivery fees are covered. What you do with that money is up to you.

In entering this drawing, you’re helping out Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, which, according to Omaze, “leads in improving the healthcare of individuals and communities regionally, nationally and internationally. They combine transformative training programs and compelling discoveries to provide distinctive personalized care. Your donation will support their Pediatric Cancer Program’s research and capital projects that will allow skilled researchers to pursue exciting discoveries in basic and clinical science, aiding their understanding of disease processes and leading to better methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment. It will also help them renovate necessary spaces within Children’s Hospital to meet their patients’ needs.”

If you want this “Bulletproof” Scout in your driveway as a holiday gift to yourself, enter quickly, because the deadline is November 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

