1975 cold case sees first day in court

Feb. 8—ALBION — A Goshen man and his alleged accomplice in a cold case murder dating back to 1975 appeared in court for an initial hearing Wednesday.

Fred Bandy Jr. of Goshen and John Wayne Lehman of Auburn, both 67, are charged with first-degree murder. Since the crime was committed in 1975, the 1975 statute is also applied, which allows for a charge of life in prison. The two men were appointed public defenders by Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Kramer.

The case, which remained cold for 47 years, was reopened after Mitchell's story was featured in a cold case series by South Bend-based TV station WSBT 22 and later in a feature at the Warsaw Times-Union in 2013, among others, bringing to light new possible witnesses.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Indiana State Police, a missing person report was filed by Laurel Mitchell's parents, Richard and Wilma, at 4:16 a.m. Aug. 7, 1975, as the 17-year-old had not yet returned home. Later that morning, at 10:30 a.m., Dana Homister called the Ligonier Indiana State Police post to report that a body had been found in the Elkhart River at Mallard Roost, a public access site on C.R. 600 North.

Officers were able to identify the body based on a class ring from the Wawasee High School Class of 1976 with the initials LJM on the inside of the ring. An autopsy confirmed that Mitchell, of North Webster, had died from drowning.

According to the affidavit, Mitchell's mom Wilma dropped her off at work at Epworth Forest Church Camp. A coworker of hers from the snack bar offered her a ride home, but Mitchell indicated she already had a ride. She left around 10 p.m. Aug. 6, allegedly headed for Adventureland Amusement Park, which was about half a mile from the church camp in North Webster. The probable cause affidavit indicates that Scott Pruitt saw her and that as she was leaving, she told him that she was meeting friends at the amusement park.

Mitchell didn't come home that night and by morning, Mitchell's body was found and her belongings were collected by police. It was noted that her blue jeans were unzipped and unbuttoned and inside out but the probable cause affidavit does not indicate a possible reason.

Story continues

Officers interviewed two individuals that may have been able to provide leads. Frank Overmeyer claimed that he heard a car "go loud" and turn around, stopping east of his and his wife's house on Epworth Forest Road. Overmeyer reported that he heard what he thought sounded like someone slamming the trunk of a car and he turned his porch light on and stepped outside. When he stepped outside two cars were leaving the area. The first car was the one that had gone by his house earlier that he described as a red-orange GM product, possibly an Oldsmobile Cutlass. The second vehicle was a green Mustang.

Kathryn Flynn, who lived half a mile east of Epworth Forest, also advised officers that around 10 p.m. an old car turned into the drive next door to her and turned around. She informed investigators that she heard very loud voices saying "Let's get" or "Let's get her." She said that the car was very loud and probably a dark color.

No arrests were made and the case remained open for many years. A total of five suspects had originally been generated from the preliminary investigation, according to the affidavit.

Then in 2013, the Noble County Sheriff's Department was contacted by Ranae Sexton of Port Charlotte, Florida. On June 7, 2013, Sexton told officers that she'd gone on a date with a man named John Wayne Lehman as a 16-year-old in 1975, and on the way home from the date, Lehman admitted to her involvement in a crime he'd committed with his friend, Fred Bandy. Lehman was 19 and Bandy was 20 at the time. Sexton's details as provided to her by Lehman were consistent with police findings, according to the affidavit.

On July 3, 2014, another witness came forward. Bill McDonald told officers he was a sophomore at West Noble High School and had socialized with Bandy. McDonald told investigators that Bandy admitted he'd committed the crime, the affidavit reads.

On Sept. 25, 2019, yet another witness came forward, Rick Johnson. He recalled being at a party with McDonald, Bandy, and Lehman, where Bandy declared to them that he and Lehman had killed Mitchell together, according to the affidavit.

As a result of the testimonies, Mitchell's clothing was resubmitted to evidence for DNA testing.

In February 2020, one DNA profile was developed from the clothing and three of the suspects were eliminated based on DNA contribution.

The state police were able to obtain a DNA sample from Bandy on Dec. 5, 2022, according to the affidavit. They matched the samples from Mitchell's clothing. Police records from Aug. 14, 1975, also indicated that Bandy was driving a 1971 Oldsmobile at that time.

Bandy had also been convicted of two counts of child solicitation on June 1, 2001, and for child molestation on July 14, 2016, all in Noble County.

Lehman is not known to have any other criminal charges to date.

Pretrial conferences are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 24.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.