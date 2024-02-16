The 1975 fans stay up all night for homecoming gig

Hannah and April have come from Sydney to see The 1975

Fans who have crossed the globe for The 1975's Manchester gigs stayed up all night to secure front row spots.

The Wilmslow band is returning to home turf for two concerts at the AO Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

A check-in system has been put in place at Victoria station so fans do not have to camp outside the venue to be at the front of the crowd.

Australian Hannah Gergefili said it would be "really special" to be on the barricade for the band's homecoming.

She travelled to Manchester with her friend April Raymond after they camped out for front row seats at The 1975's Glasgow concert last week.

The pair, from Sydney, have been allocated numbers for first access to the Manchester show through a check-in system operating at Manchester Victoria station.

"We love this band so much, we are so excited to see them at their home show," April said.

The 1975 are appearing for two shows in Manchester this weekend

Caitlin and Gracie, fans since of the band 2014, have come to Manchester straight from The 1975's London shows.

"I feel like it feels like such a community, even ten years on, it doesn't feel like they're a massive band," Gracie said.

Caitlin described the group, fronted by Matty Healy, as "the voice of this generation".

"They stand up for what we also believe in, so it's kind of nice to see people you look up to trying to stand up for you."

