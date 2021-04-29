1976 Pontiac Trans Am: A Rare Survivor

BGR

There's no question that things are getting better here in the US now that the vaccine is widely available. Coupled with the warmer weather that's right around the corner, this summer should be immeasurably better than last summer in terms of people's mindsets in general. We know that we can safely gather outdoors as long as we follow health protocols, and vaccinated people can even gather without wearing face masks, according to the CDC's current guidance. We hope you all plan to remain vigilant this summer, but you should also plan a few day trips here and there. This way, you can enjoy some rest and relaxation without traveling anywhere by plane, bus, or train. We've all earned some R&R. And if you really want to kick things up a notch once you arrive at your destination, we've got an awesome product you need to check out that's going to be one of the hottest Amazon buys of the summer. It's called the TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill and you'll wonder how you ever lived without one. It doesn't matter if you're headed to a park that's 1 mile away or a beach that's 100 miles away. In either case, you're going to have a better time there if you host a little barbecue. That's why the TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill is so great — you can quickly and easily hold a BBQ anywhere, and set it up in a matter of minutes. This brilliant portable grill is made of cast iron and it has very sturdy construction. It's also so easy to travel with though because it folds flat and measures just 18.1 inches tall by 17.5 inches wide. The TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill brings the party with you no matter where you go. It's definitely going to be one of the hottest buys of the summer — and it only costs $31.99 at Amazon! Just toss it in your trunk, drop in a small bag of charcoal and a cooler with all your food, and you're good to go!