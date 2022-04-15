1977 Ford F100 Gets A Performance Upgrade After Crash

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a monster truck with some real utility.

Ford trucks can be some of the most effective tools in any dirt or desert racer's garage when tackling a challenging track or lack thereof. Whether it's a brand new Ford Raptor, a rally-ready Focus, or some old clunker of a pickup truck you found in your grandpa's car park in 1978, Ford is always the answer when you want a piece of junk you can throw around. All jokes aside, you can do a lot with their small-truck platform, which is what led to this particular vehicle's creation. We can almost guarantee that you haven't seen anything like this build before, as it's possibly one of the most in-depth ones we've seen yet, from car seat covers to the powertrain. On top of all of that, it's also powered by something that most modern car and truck enthusiasts would never expect.

This 1977 Ford F100 pickup truck started its life as a mild build for pre-running and some daily driving situations. It lived that way for a pretty long time until a devastating crash left it and its owner in various states of disassembly. The damage was primarily psychological for the driver as he thought he had lost his prized racing vehicle. However, it was a totally different story for the truck as the front end was pretty much ripped off, and most of the body was thought to be destroyed beyond repair. That was until somebody repaired it and made it into the incredible offroading beast that you see before you today.

Under the hood of this monster-truck-ESC F100 is a massive 351 Windsor engine that has been bored out for 427 ci. That displacement, combined with the Holley intake, allows the truck to use 525 engine horsepower, which is more than enough to play around in the dirt. On top of all of that, the car also got a dual spare and repair kit for the back, a bright red paint job, and some massive tries to finish off the pre-runner look. Nowadays, the truck is the perfect vehicle for offroad racing, and we may even see it on a professional track soon enough.

