1978 Murder Case Solved; New Vax Restrictions | NorCal In Brief

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, residents should know that California's workplace regulators this week extended coronavirus restrictions into next years and made revisions that have been met with criticism as the state continues to suffer a labor shortage.

The revisions state that vaccinated employees they must wear masks and stay 6 feet away from others for 14 days if they return to work after being exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, according to the state.

Police said they have cracked a decades-old cold case with the arrest last week of a man in connection the slaying of a 15-year-old girl.

Fremont is distributing 100 traffic safety kits to its homeless community in an effort to make them more visible while walking and biking.

Two men were arrested after a fight involving a knife broke out Saturday night in downtown Petaluma.

Newsom this week announced a $300 million plan to help law enforcement agencies fight retail theft rings.

Some Benicia residents are working to preserve an area in the city's historic Arsenal District from being developed into a housing project.

Police in Fremont are looking for a teenage brother and sister who ran away from home earlier this week and haven't been seen since.

Bird waters will scour parks, shorelines and their own backyards in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco over the next two weeks.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal traffic collision on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin early Sunday morning.

The tests were sent home with all Marin County public schoolchildren and school employees this week to be completed after the new year.

Redwood City police have reopened eastbound Woodside Road at Hazel Avenue, after it was closed early Sunday due to a traffic collision.

Power has been restored to all but 10 of the 2,100 PG&E customers in San Francisco's financial district who lost power Friday.

A California judge sentenced a 49-year-old man to 202 years to life in prison Thursday for the sexual assault of multiple children.





