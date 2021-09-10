1979 Chevrolet K10 Silverado Is Waiting to Join Your Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This truck is being sold during the all truck hour of the fall sale.

The Chevy Silverado pickup truck is one of the most popular trucks in history. This model has gone from humble workhorse to personal commenting vehicle, and everything in between - and it remains true today. During the late 1970s, the Chevy Silverado started to form a very unique look, and became one of the more popular body styles. Examples like this 1979 Chevrolet K10 Silverado are a great representation of that era.

Powering this Chevy Silverado K10 4x4 pickup truck is a 350 cubic inch small block check, that’s been rebuilt. Backing the engine is a turbo 350 transmission and transfer case. It has vintage air, retro radio, and new interior.

The Fall Carlisle Auction takes place at the Carlisle Expo Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania September 30-October 1 in conjunction with Fall Carlisle presented by eBay Motors. The auction starts at 12:00 p.m. daily and spotlights decades of past, present and future classics. There’s even an all ALL-TRUCK Hour planned for the afternoon of September 30 at 4 p.m. Start a collection or add to an existing one at an affordable price point. Register to bid and secure your bidder’s badge OR consign to sell today by calling 717-960-6400. You will find results with the trusted expert team at Carlisle Auctions. Online and phone bidding now available – don’t miss out! Carlisle Auctions is COVID-19 compliant.





