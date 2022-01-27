1979 homicide case closed after suspect Jesus Emilio Baraza Valdez dies while awaiting trial

Jesus Emilio Baraza Valdez, a suspect in a 1979 homicide, was arrested in Southern California last year.

A 1979 homicide case has been closed after the suspect in the case died earlier this month.

Jesus Emilio Baraza Valdez, 75, was awaiting trial in the June 1979 slaying of Rocha’s 120 Club owner Joseph Rocha.

Baraza Valdez’s court hearings had previously been postponed due to his declining health.

Baraza Valdez died of natural causes on Jan. 6, Deputy Nick Goucher, a spokesman for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, said on Thursday.

On June 27, 1979, Baraza Valdez and an accomplice were at the Rocha’s 120 Club on Highway 120 near Escalon when they were asked to leave because of bad behavior, the Sheriff's Office reported. They returned to the bar and tried to purchase beer, but being denied, Baraza Valdez allegedly shot Rocha, who died.

Related: Longtime fugitive to stand trial in 1979 ‘cold case’ slaying of Escalon bar owner

Baraza Valdez, also known as Emilio Baraza, reportedly fled the country and changed his name after the slaying. Authorities arrested Baraza Valdez on Dec. 8, 2020, at his home in Southern California. He initially was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail for his role in the homicide and was transferred to the San Joaquin County Jail.

The accomplice in the homicide was arrested, charged and convicted in 1979, according to the Sheriff's Office.

“Being that Baraza was the only outstanding suspect in this investigation, this case is now closed,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Unsolved Homicide/Missing Persons unit said via Facebook on Jan. 13.

Fugitive in custody: Second suspect in 1979 San Joaquin County homicide arrested

"Our thoughts and gratitude are with Joseph Rocha's family and widow, Helen, for fighting on behalf of their beloved husband and father. Helen bravely testified, after which a Superior Court judge held the defendant to answer for murder," District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement. "My office, in partnership with the Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement agencies, will continue to focus efforts on cold case homicides and bringing those who commit harm to justice."

Story continues

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers breaking news. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Suspect in 1979 bar owner’s slaying dies awaiting trial; case closed