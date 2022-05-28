1979 Trans Am Fulfills Pro Builder’s Childhood Dream

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This glorious hand-built classic Trans Am represents everything that this professional builder’s life long goal.

The classic second-generation Firebird Trans Am is one of America's favorite vintage pony cars and is seen around the globe as a symbol of individualism and freedom. This image is mainly due to the car's role in the 1977 classic Smokey And The Bandit, which quickly became a modern outlaw western that showed a man's resilience with a goal with a romantic twist. Of course, this inspired an entire generation of new car enthusiasts who became instantly enamored by the idea of building their own "Bandit" Trans Am. This car takes that idea and adds yet another layer as it improves upon what the original lacked.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Under the hood of this sleek beast is a 5.3-liter LS truck V8 equipped with two massive turbochargers, which helps the car hit 0-60 in a comparable time to a Corvette Z06. That insane performance is made perfect by the exterior styling, which sports a widened rear end and an extended spoiler, giving the usually weak rear of this car an aggressive stance. The owner also switched the front fascia to a 1977 Trans Am front bumper because this is a 1979 Trans Am.

The interior appears original primarily, with the factory brown interior with some gauges being changed to digital. This was a great choice as it gives the car a "futuristic-hotrod" look. Owning and building this car was a childhood dream for this builder after watching Smokey And The Bandit for the first time as a kid. This extreme pony car pushes everything to the limit to give this member of the Ken Block crew the driving experience she's craved since his childhood. Of course, that dream was finally fulfilled, but it would appear that there is far more to come.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio Is Today's BaT Auction Pick

    This rare early Countach 'Periscopio' shows Marcello Gandini's outrageous design in its purest form.

  • New Pacemaker Zaps Your Heart Before Melting Away

    Northwestern UniversityFun fact: Your heart doesn’t need a brain, or a body for that matter, to beat. That’s because it has its own electrical system independent of your nervous system. However, the heart’s beating can go haywire in certain medical conditions.This is where pacemakers come in. These devices are typically hooked up to the heart and resets it using electrical signals if it ever beats too fast or too slow. Some people need to be on pacemakers for life, while others only need it for

  • Deminers race to clear lake favoured by bathers near Kyiv

    Deminers are racing against time to clear lake Horenka on the fringes of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv of unexploded shells and missiles before the start of the summer season to prevent any casualties.

  • NRA remains defiant despite protests at convention

    STORY: “As the age-old saying goes, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston, Texas on Friday - just days after a teen gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a south Texas school. He was among several high profile Republicans who decried demands for new gun control laws at the opening day of three-day event, calling instead for drastic changes in the country’s approach to mental health and for teachers to be trained to carry a gun on school grounds. “It would be so much better and so much more effective even from a cost standpoint, because there is no sign more inviting to a mass killer than a sign that declares a gun-free zone, the most dangerous place.” NRA CEO Wayne Lapierre doubled down on the argument that gun restrictions would do little to stop mass shootings. "We, the NRA, will never ever stop fighting for the right of the innocent and the law-abiding to defend themselves against the evil, criminal element that plagues our society." Outside the convention centre, about 500 protesters held signs and photos of victims from Tuesday’s school shooting. The deadly event, coming 10 days after a shooting in Buffalo, New York killed 10 people, has renewed many people’s anger at the NRA, the nation's biggest gun lobby and a major donor to Congress members, mostly Republicans. But the NRA's decision to go ahead with its largest annual gathering despite the tragedies is part of a decades-long strategy of standing up to pressure for gun control, dating back to the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in 1999.

  • How to Make a Kamikaze, the Surprisingly Refined and Refreshing Vodka Cocktail That Gets a Bad Rap

    Disparaged and disdained by almost everyone, this drink's reputation belies how genuinely delicious it can be.

  • I made Gordon Ramsay's 'perfect' 10-minute burger and it tasted restaurant-worthy

    Gordon Ramsay's delicious 10-minute burger is perfect for summer barbecues, and it's surprisingly easy to make.

  • 10 Least Reliable Cars

    Consumer Reports' surveys reveal the models with the greatest risk of problemsVolkswagen TiguanBy Jon Linkovand Steven ElekOne of the main reasons people buy a brand-new car is the promise of a n...

  • How to Escape Your Car If the Electronic Door Release Fails

    A recent Tesla fire shows that drivers of some modern vehicles should learn where emergency door releases are located, before they need themUsing the electric door release in a 2017 Lincoln Conti...

  • New Cars on the Horizon

    If you’re looking for a new car, check out these 2022 and 2023 models that might be worth the waitBy Jeff S. BartlettThere are a lot of interesting new cars just around the corner, from long-rang...

  • Abandoned Chevy Impala SS Is Returning To Earth

    This classic Impala is a far-cry from its glory days.

  • 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Is Rare And Desirable

    This car may be one of the coolest hidden gems on the pony car market.

  • 23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know

    Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...

  • Top synthetic motor oil to maximize engine performance

    Are you looking for synthetic motor oil to keep your vehicle's engine running at its best? Here are our top recommendations for synthetic oils trusted by automotive enthusiasts around the world.

  • Pilot Who Had Medical Emergency Speaks Out After Passenger Landed Plane and Helped Save His Life

    Pilot Kenneth Allen said his “head was pounding and I was seeing little blue lights” before he lost consciousness while flying earlier this month

  • Fisker Pear Promises Affordable EV Ownership

    The Fisker Pear promises a low starting price and plenty of style, but it won't arrive for a while. Here's what this EV will look like.

  • It's A Pontiac Showdown

    Which is the best Pontiac?Pontiac was once the creator of some of America's most outstanding performance vehicles, including a vast array of muscle cars, pony cars, and personal luxury vehicles. These automobiles have scattered posters on the walls of automotive enthusiasts everywhere since the debut of cars like the

  • 2024 Toyota Tacoma seems to have a rear coil spring suspension

    The next-gen Toyota Tacoma is out testing these days, and it appears to be taking a page out of the new Toyota Tundra’s book for its rear suspension.

  • NC law suspends drivers' licenses for speeding more than 15 mph

    Under NC state law, getting a ticket for driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit, if you’re going above 55 mph, will trigger a suspension.

  • A Drool-Worthy Collection of More Than 30 Air-Cooled Porsches Is Up for Auction This Weekend

    Starting Sunday, May 29, the online-only sale comprises more than 30 air-cooled classics.

  • Toyota Is Cutting Car Production Again. It’s Bad News for Inflation.

    Global car production has been hampered for months because of a plethora of supply-chain and logistics issues. Friday, Toyota Motor (ticker: TM) cut its production plans again. Toyota is taking additional downtime at some plants the week of June 6.