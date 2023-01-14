1980 cold case: Cigarette butts found at scene now being tested

Jan. 14—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following story is the fourth in a multi-part series on cold cases across Southwest Virginia.

PULASKI, Va. — Items found at the scene of a 1980 murder of a Bluefield man are now being examined for possible DNA evidence, Virginia State Police officials told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Gary Nolen Romano, 24, was found shot in his blue, 1977 Chevrolet pickup on June 30, 1980, near Pulaski. The vehicle was discovered on the shoulder of Interstate 81 South, near mile marker 94, according to State Police authorities.

Romano's homicide is one of several unsolved murders and missing person cases now undergoing renewed examination by Virginia State Police special investigators.

Special Agent B. Russell Edwards said Romano's body was found by a construction worker.

"The road crew worker saw the pickup there at 6:30 a.m.," Edwards said. "He looked inside around noon and discovered the body."

Romano was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, state police authorities said. Both of the doors to his truck were closed and unlocked when the vehicle was discovered.

"Crime scene evidence shows he was shot in the head by a .44 or .45 caliber round, most likely from a revolver," Edwards said. "It looks to me like he was sleeping."

Media reports at the time of the incident indicated Virginia State Police had few leads in the case.

In an Aug. 8, 1980 story in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Sgt. Gene Duff, with the Wytheville detachment of the state police, said, 'Unfortunately there are no developments whatsoever. We have very, very little."

Duff added that the department had "practically nothing to point in any direction."

Agent Edwards said there were "a lot" of cigarette butts found in Romano's truck.

"The cigarette butts found are now being tested," he said.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

