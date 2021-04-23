1980 Pontiac Trans Am Gets A Big Block Do-Over

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As government regulation tightened its grip on the muscle car era, 1979 signaled the end of the Pontiac big block.

For 1980, Firebird enthusiasts were left to choose between a turbocharged 301 or a Chevy 305. Neither option was good for a car that had gotten used to the more abundant tap of power provided by the Pontiac Big Block but the Chevy power plant didn’t exactly drive the point home in the old saying “ there’s no replacement for displacement.” While the puny turbo Pontiac did beat out the old 400-cid engines of the previous year on paper, they just weren’t up to the task when it came to the drag strip. Still all of the nostalgia was there, right down to the almost over the top graphics and the full old-school muscle car feeling interior.

Giving this 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am a second chance at big block power, it has been fitted with a fully rebuilt 455-cid big block engine. With a more aggressive camshaft, a 4 barrel carburetor, and ram header exhaust manifolds it is safe to say that it has exceeded its original 375-horsepower rating. Backing the power plant is a TH350 automatic transmission and a large aluminum radiator ensures the engine stays cool.

Inside is mostly stock looking, besides the large Hooker rollbar. A Vintage Air AC system, an Alpine radio complete with a tape deck, and a set of tastefully embroidered floor mats are a few of the more subtle differences. Outside, a slightly lowered stance and a set of 17-inch Snowflake wheels add a touch of aggression and a pinch of modernism that really allow the original style to shine.

This car is now being offered for sale on clasiq.com where the current bid was already up to $12,500 with five days left on the auction.

