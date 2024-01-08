A 1980s-era lakeside house on Palm Beach's Ibis Isle fetches more than its asking price

With dramatic water views, a house standing on more than half an acre on the southwest point of Ibis Isle has sold in the South End of Palm Beach for $16.45 million — nearly $1 million more than its asking price, according to an updated sales listing in the local multiple listing service.

The five-bedroom house at 2308 Ibis Isle Road W. was listed at its land value for $15.5 million in the Palm Beach Board of Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

Bult in 1981 on a lot of three-fifths of an acre, the house had been in the same family since 1989, when the late Dr. Irving J. Sherman and his late wife, Florence, paid $1.55 million for it. Florence Sherman died Sept. 23 at 97. Her husband, to whom she was married for 56 years, died at 103 on Dec. 4, 2019.

A deed had not been recorded as of early Jan. 8, so it's unclear if the sale price reported in the MLS will match the one expected to be documented at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. The buyer's identity also is not yet available in public records.

The contemporary-style house was last owned by the Shermans’ daughter, Andrea S. Barletta of Tolland, Connecticut, property records show. The house had not been previously marketed for sale since the Shermans bought it.

Dr. Sherman was a retired neurosurgeon and his wife, a retired nursing manager. The couple had ties to New York and Connecticut.

The house has 7,307 square feet of living space, inside and out, of which 5,617 square feet is under airconditioning.

Broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate listed the property Nov. 13 and had it under contract by Dec. 22, the MLS shows. The sale closed Jan. 4.

Angle had marketed the house in both the single-family and the land categories of the MLS.

Agents Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk represented the buyer, according to the updated sales listing.

Neither Angle, Pulitzer or McGurk could be immediately reached for comment.

Angle's listing said the property as a “one-of-a-kind southwest-facing point lot” with wide views of the Intracoastal Waterway and the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course.

The house at 2308 Ibis Isle Road W. in Palm Beach was built in 1981 and had not change hands since 1989.

A short causeway connects Ibis Isle to the barrier island that comprises Palm Beach. The entrance to Ibis Isle is opposite Phipps Ocean Park.

The sales listing described the property an “excellent opportunity to renovate and make it your own or (to) start fresh and build new.”

The house's covered loggia faces a patio and a lakeside pool.

Ibis Isle was originally platted by the Phipps family in 1953 and developed with single-family residences, condominiums and townhouses. The south end of Ibis Isle, where the former Irving house stands, was developed with houses, while the north end is anchored by two mid-rise towers.

The house on Ibis Isle at 2308 Ibis Isle Road W. on the South End of Palm Beach offers wide views of the Intracoastal Waterway beyond its seawall.

An aerial photograph shows the property at 2308 Ibis Isle Road W. on Ibis Ile in Palm Beach outlined in red at the bottom left corner.

